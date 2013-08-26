  • 2 year warranty

      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • Sound

          Output power
          8 W RMS
          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          300 x 133 x 116  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          387 x 161 x 143 mm
          Product weight
          1.3  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.65  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery life time
          8  hr

