Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy music from your iPhone 5
On your desk or anywhere else, the AD315 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your room. Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector. AC or battery option lets you enjoy your music anywhere. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy music from your iPhone 5
On your desk or anywhere else, the AD315 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your room. Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector. AC or battery option lets you enjoy your music anywhere. See all benefits
Enjoy music from your iPhone 5
On your desk or anywhere else, the AD315 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your room. Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector. AC or battery option lets you enjoy your music anywhere. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy music from your iPhone 5
On your desk or anywhere else, the AD315 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your room. Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector. AC or battery option lets you enjoy your music anywhere. See all benefits
docking speaker
Total:
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
Sound
Connectivity
Dimensions
Power
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.