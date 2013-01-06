Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone
Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this Philips docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. Its smart dock lets you charge your iPod/iPhone without the need to remove its protective casing.
for iPod/iPhone
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
RobWilson
06/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
This is a fantastic speaker dock for the price. The sound quality is incredible from such a small unit and the design speaks for itself. It fits perfectly on a window sill or shelf. I couldn't find any reviews for this dock before I bought it but I'm really glad that I did as it is brilliant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD340 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD340 docking speaker