    Soda maker CO2 cylinder

    ADD913/10
      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Sparkle up your life!

        • Spare CO2 cylinder

        Reduces single-use plastic bottles

        One carbonating cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cylinder specification

          Capacity
          425 g

            • 425 g CO2 cylinder for up to 60 L of sparkling water depending on the level of carbonation

