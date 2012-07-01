  • 2 year warranty

    Portable Radio

    AE1120/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Perfect companion for outdoor activities Perfect companion for outdoor activities Perfect companion for outdoor activities
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Radio

      AE1120/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Perfect companion for outdoor activities

      The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

      Perfect companion for outdoor activities

      The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected. See all benefits

      Perfect companion for outdoor activities

      The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

      Perfect companion for outdoor activities

      The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected. See all benefits

        Perfect companion for outdoor activities

        with this portable radio

        • FM/MW, Analog tuning
        • Micro USB port for charging
        • Torch
        • Self-powered/ Battery operated
        Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

        Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

        Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source — an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.

        Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activity

        Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activity

        Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power cuts. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.

        Built-in siren to keep you safe

        Built-in siren to keep you safe

        Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        Built-in micro USB cable for recharging any USB-device

        It's difficult to unplug entirely - and now you don't have to. Finding a charger for a mobile phone or other device outdoors can be a hassle, which is why the device has a handy micro USB built in, meaning you'll always have enough power for music and movies, or just for your peace of mind. It's also great as a backup in case of power outages. Take advantage of the device's kinetically-charged power source to keep powered up and connected.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Antenna
          Rod

        • Sound

          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          300 mW RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Micro USB
          for DC charging
          Micro USB cable
          for charging mobile phones

        • Convenience

          Kinetic power
          Yes
          Torch
          Yes
          Siren
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          3
          Battery type
          AAA
          DC input voltage
          5  V

        • Accessories

          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          120 x 47 x 76 mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          130 x 59 x 84 mm
          Product weight
          0.26  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.32  kg

