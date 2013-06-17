2 year warranty
Discontinued
AE1530/00
FM/MW, Analog tuning
Built-in speaker
Headphone jack
Battery operated
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
0
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
3.7
of 5
17
Reviews
NickWoj
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio
Sinbad32
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio
sanpretty
20/08/2010
United Kingdom
Excellent product !
Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio