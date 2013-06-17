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All series

  • pocket size
  • pocket size
  • pocket size
  • pocket size

Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE1530/00

3.7
| (17) Reviews
pocket size
You can enjoy loud, good-quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio.
See all benefits

pocket size

  • FM/MW, Analog tuning

  • Built-in speaker

  • Headphone jack

  • Battery operated

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

0

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

17

Reviews

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio

20/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product !

Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1530 Portable Radio

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