    AE2480/12
      Enjoy your favourite radio

      Compact portable radio with an extra-large, easy-to-read LCD display and 40-preset stations of FM/MW/SW/LW digital tuner.

      Enjoy your favourite radio

      Compact portable radio with an extra-large, easy-to-read LCD display and 40-preset stations of FM/MW/SW/LW digital tuner.

        Enjoy your favourite radio

        with one-touch 40 pre-set radio stations

        • Digital tuning
        • FM/MW/LW/SW
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Stereo sound system for better music enjoyment

        This Philips stereo sound system receives stereo broadcasts for high-power performance with exciting and lifelike sound through dual speakers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          40
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • LW
          • MW
          • FM stereo
          • SW
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Sound

          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo
          Output power
          1 W RMS

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)
          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          buzzer alarm
          Display Digits
          5
          Backlight colour
          white
          Clock
          sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • AC-DC adapter
          • audio cable
          Others
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          2
          Product weight
          1.33  kg
          Main unit depth
          76  mm
          Main unit height
          148  mm
          Main unit width
          218  mm

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          DC input voltage
          9  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC/DC adapter
        • Audio cable
        • User manual

