Other items in the box
- AC/DC adapter
- Audio cable
- User manual
Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy your favourite radio
Compact portable radio with an extra-large, easy-to-read LCD display and 40-preset stations of FM/MW/SW/LW digital tuner.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy your favourite radio
Compact portable radio with an extra-large, easy-to-read LCD display and 40-preset stations of FM/MW/SW/LW digital tuner.
Enjoy your favourite radio
Compact portable radio with an extra-large, easy-to-read LCD display and 40-preset stations of FM/MW/SW/LW digital tuner.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy your favourite radio
Compact portable radio with an extra-large, easy-to-read LCD display and 40-preset stations of FM/MW/SW/LW digital tuner.
Portable Radio
Total:
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
This Philips stereo sound system receives stereo broadcasts for high-power performance with exciting and lifelike sound through dual speakers.
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power