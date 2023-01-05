Search terms

    Portable Radio

    AE5020B/12
      Portable Radio

      AE5020B/12
      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.

      Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits

        Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

        • DAB+
        • FM digital tuner
        • Battery/AC powered
        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

        DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

        DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

        Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          3 W
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          mono

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB (Band III)
          Station presets
          20
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan

        • Convenience

          Backlight
          Yes
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          AC 5.5 V, 1 A
          Number of batteries
          4

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          AC Adapter
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          147.8  mm
          Main unit height
          155  mm
          Main unit width
          211.2  mm
          Product weight
          0.97  kg

