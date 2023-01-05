Search terms
Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere
Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits
Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere
Portable Radio
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.
The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
