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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE6790/00

2.9

| (28) Reviews

Digital radio on the go

Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning.

See all benefits

with 20 pre-set radio stations

Digital radio on the go

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • 20 presets

  • Stereo headphone

  • Battery operated

Built-in clock function

A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Pocket-size for portable use

0

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

28

Reviews

21/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Goede ontvangst, net design

Ondanks het feit dat de mast in Hoogersmilde nog niet gereed is, een goede ontvangst. In het donker zijn de afstemknopjes moeilijk te voelen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio

03/01/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio

10/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Prima product.

Prima product voor weinig geld. Ik gebruik hem bij de sportverslaggeving op zaterdag voor de radio,bevalt prima!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio

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