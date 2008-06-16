  • 2 year warranty

    Digital radio on the go
      Digital radio on the go

      Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning.

      Digital radio on the go

      Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning.

        Digital radio on the go

        with 20 pre-set radio stations

        • FM/MW, Digital tuning
        • 20 presets
        • Stereo headphone
        • Battery operated
        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones to this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          2 x 5 mW

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          20
          Tuner bands
          • FM stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)

        • Convenience

          Clock enhancements
          atomic clock

        • Accessories

          Others
          headphone

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          12
          Product weight
          0.065  kg
          Main unit depth
          16  mm
          Main unit height
          94  mm
          Main unit width
          55  mm

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

