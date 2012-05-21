Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AE6790/00
Digital radio on the go
Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 20 presets and automatic tuning.
FM/MW, Digital tuning
20 presets
Stereo headphone
Battery operated
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
0
2.9
of 5
28
Reviews
tubconn
21/05/2012
Nederland
Goede ontvangst, net design
Ondanks het feit dat de mast in Hoogersmilde nog niet gereed is, een goede ontvangst. In het donker zijn de afstemknopjes moeilijk te voelen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio
03/01/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio
Rakker1
10/10/2011
Nederland
Prima product.
Prima product voor weinig geld. Ik gebruik hem bij de sportverslaggeving op zaterdag voor de radio,bevalt prima!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE6790 Draagbare radio