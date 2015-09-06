Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AEA2700/12
Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously
The Philips Bluetooth® adapter with MULTIPAIR turns your Hi-Fi/PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Just connect the adapter to stream music wirelessly from up to three smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Bluetooth® music receiver
with MULTIPAIR
Bluetooth® aptX, AAC and NFC
Digital out
Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over — perfect for sharing music with friends, parties or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music in a flash.
All music lovers have their favourite music service or online radio apps on their mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.
With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses an SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, sometimes leaving listeners disappointed and dissatisfied. The Hi-Fi adapter, however, is armed with high-fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both the latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.
3.6
of 5
65
Reviews
jhspongebob
06/09/2015
United Kingdom
Use as Input to Vaccum Tube amplifier
I have an antique Leak TL12 tube amp, and needed a means to stream music from my lap top and guests devices. What I have found is that the tube amp, which is ~ no noise or distortion, 'round off' or smooths the digital stored and streamed music. Results are better than I expected, music is clear, not muddy, rich in tone, with the typical warm tube sound. I have photos if you would like to have. Sound, even via low cost 100W PA speaker is fantastic, clear, crisp and NO noise or Hum. regards, John
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter
vosenzo
18/06/2019
Nederland
Ideaal om retro versterker bluetooth te maken
Ben heel tevreden over de Philips bluetooth adapter. Ik kan nu muziek streamen en afspelen via mijn vintage versterker.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth®-adapter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth®-adapter
PaulB123
09/03/2017
Nederland
Geweldig apparaat
Super uitvinding en geweldig geluid via de optische aansluiting, geen haperingen in de verbinding. Oude stereo weer als nieuw. Enige min puntje is dat ie nogal licht is en hierdoor makkelijk verschuift maar dit is simpel op te lossen door dubbelzijdig tape eronder te plakken. Bedankt Philips voor dit apparaat. Misschien bij de volgende versie stukje dubbelzijdige plakband bijleveren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth®-adapter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth®-adapter