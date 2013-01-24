Home
      Bluetooth® adapter

AEA2700/12

Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously

The Philips Bluetooth® adapter with MULTIPAIR turns your Hi-Fi/PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Just connect the adapter to stream music wirelessly from up to three smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth-enabled devices.

        Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously

        • Bluetooth® music receiver
        • with MULTIPAIR
        • Bluetooth® aptX, AAC and NFC
        • Digital out
        Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

        Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

        Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over — perfect for sharing music with friends, parties or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music in a flash.

        Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

        Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

        All music lovers have their favourite music service or online radio apps on their mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.

        High-fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

        High-fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

        With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses an SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, sometimes leaving listeners disappointed and dissatisfied. The Hi-Fi adapter, however, is armed with high-fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both the latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

        Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

        Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

        You can connect the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system using standard analogue RCA or 3.5-mm jack.

        One-Touch Bluetooth® pairing by NFC

        One-Touch Bluetooth® pairing by NFC

        Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth® pairing and begin streaming music.

        Smooth and compact design

        Smooth and compact design

        The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favourite Hi-Fi.

        Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth®

        Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth®

        Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter works with Bluetooth®-enabled phones and tablets. Just turn on Bluetooth®, connect to the Hi-Fi adapter and play music from your smartphone/tablet on your Hi-Fi.

        Plug-and-play for easy use

        The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favourite Hi-Fi. Just plug it into the RCA or 3.5-mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          NFC technology
          Yes
          Bluetooth version
          3.0
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP 1.3
          Bluetooth
          support aptX and AAC streaming
          Bluetooth range
          Up to 10 m
          RCA Aux out
          Yes
          Audio out (3.5 mm)
          Yes
          Digital coaxial/optical output
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC Adapter
          Yes
          Cables
          RCA to 3.5-mm cable
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product height
          22  mm
          Product width
          74  mm
          Product depth
          74  mm
          Product weight
          0.04  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Height
          158  mm
          Packaging Width
          125  mm
          Packaging Depth
          56  mm

