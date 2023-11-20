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Bluetooth® adapter
Discontinued
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AEA2700/12
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For iOS and Android
Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (4)
What does Philips Bluetooth Hi-Fi adapter do?
How to connect my phone to Philips Bluetooth adaptor?
How to use NFC feature of my Philips device?
How to connect my Philips Bluetooth adapter to speaker?
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