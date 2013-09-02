Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    WeCall Bluetooth conference speaker

    AECS7000/00
    Find support for this product
    • Make clear conference calls anywhere Make clear conference calls anywhere Make clear conference calls anywhere
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      WeCall Bluetooth conference speaker

      AECS7000/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Make clear conference calls anywhere

      Make conference calls anywhere with the portable Philips WeCall. It comes with four microphones and advanced echo cancellation for smooth conversations, while the LED indicators and Bluetooth® connectivity offer you the utmost convenience. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Make clear conference calls anywhere

      Make conference calls anywhere with the portable Philips WeCall. It comes with four microphones and advanced echo cancellation for smooth conversations, while the LED indicators and Bluetooth® connectivity offer you the utmost convenience. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Speakers and headsets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        WeCall Bluetooth conference speaker

        WeCall Bluetooth conference speaker

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Make clear conference calls anywhere

        that sound like talking in person

        • Bluetooth® and USB
        • Superior sound
        • Built-in battery
        • for iPhone
        Four microphones for perfect voice pick-up in 360 degrees

        Four microphones for perfect voice pick-up in 360 degrees

        Four omnidirectional microphones enable 360-degree voice pick-up from up to 5 metres away, for clear and natural communication without raising your voice or leaning over a speaker - even in the most difficult environment.

        Easily connect to Bluetooth-enabled smartphones and laptops

        Easily connect to Bluetooth-enabled smartphones and laptops

        Seamless connectivity via auto pairing with iPhones and any Bluetooth-enabled smartphones, computers and laptops, with up to 10-metre wireless range.

        Free WeCall app for quick and intuitive conference calls

        Free WeCall app for quick and intuitive conference calls

        The handy Philips WeCall app manages conference call numbers and even enters access codes directly from your calendar, making it a breeze to dial and access calls from your calendar at the push of a button.

        Up to 8 hours of battery life and USB cable recharging

        Up to 8 hours of battery life and USB cable recharging

        Up to 8 hours' battery life while being used on a call, and up to 200 hours on standby. The USB cable included allows for very easy and convenient charging.

        Advanced noise cancellation for clear sound

        Advanced noise cancellation with four omnidirectional microphones around the speaker enables multiple people to join the conversation and ensures voices can be heard in the clearest way. Stationary and non-stationary noises are suppressed for a noise-free conversation.

        Advanced echo suppression for smooth conversations

        Very fast and advanced echo suppression for a revolutionary hands-free, full-duplex conversation a few metres from the speaker. An adaptive algorithm is designed to eliminate echoes and prevent howling due to feedback from loudspeaker to microphone, which is especially ideal in difficult acoustical conditions and reverberant rooms such as offices with little furniture.

        Powerful speaker to easily hear voices and play music

        2-inch high-sensitivity, low-distortion neodymium magnet speaker with specially designed low-profile cone resulting in a wide-range response and wide-dispersion directivity. Talk while walking around the room and from anywhere in the room with no drop in quality. Or perfect for music playback.

        USB connectivity for making calls via laptops

        USB connectivity enables you to use the speaker for making calls from laptops with Plug and Play functionalities and automatic device detection.

        Slim and compact design for high portability everywhere

        The slim and portable design allows you to take the conference speaker wherever you want. It easily fits in your laptop bag for use while on the go, working from home, in a hotel room or visiting a business partner.

        Slim and light travel case to take it anywhere

        Durable and ultra-light travel case helps to protect the speaker while you are travelling, with an elegant and functional design for a professional appearance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          V2.1 + EDR
          Range
          10 M (free space)
          Profiles
          • HSP
          • HFP
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • (HFP supports wideband speech)

        • Philips WeCall App

          Free Download
          • Yes
          • search for "Philips WeCall"
          From Apple Store
          Requires iOS 4.3 or later

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPad 2
          • iPad 4
          • iPad mini

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          1 x 2"
          Output Power
          2 W
          Frequency response
          140 - 18,000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >75 dB

        • Microphone

          Omnidirectional microphones
          4
          360-degree voice pick-up from
          up to 5 m away
          Noise and echo cancellation
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Speakerphone — talk hands-free
          Yes
          Volume control
          Up/Down

        • Power

          Power input
          5 V, 1 A
          Battery capacity
          3.7 V, 1000 mAh
          Battery Type
          Lithium Ion Polymer
          Talk time
          Up to 8 hours

        • Accessories

          Travel case
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          110  mm
          Product height
          28  mm
          Product depth
          110  mm
          Product weight (g)
          182

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Philips is not responsible for stolen valuables of any kind that may be caused by the use of InRange.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.