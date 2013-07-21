Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ1003/12
Rise and shine
An elegant mirror display and aluminium cabinet make this the ideal bedside companion. For pure music enjoyment, it also features a built-in FM radio for wake-up calls and a handy cable for accessing your portable music system.
Mirror finish display
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time and alarm backup
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
3.0
of 5
53
Reviews
DBvK
21/07/2013
Nederland
Een wekker is een wekker
Wij zochten een strakke wekker, niks meer, niks minder En dit is hem precies. Elegant design, duidelijke display en goed (dubbel) weksignaal. Heel even wennen met instellen maar eenmaal ingesteld doet hij precies waar hij voor is. Prima apparaat voor deze prijs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1003 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1003 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Magic
09/10/2011
Nederland
Mooie wekkerradio
Mooi design, alle functionaliteit die je nodig hebt en handig in gebruik.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1003 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1003 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Fannie
06/03/2018
France
Très satisfait!
Je suis très satisfaite de cet appareil! Très joli esthétiquement et je trouve très facile d’en comprendre le fonctionnement. J’adore le produit. La seule chose que je me demande est comment présélectionner la fréquence fm pour l’alarme? Je comprends comment présélectionner les 20 postes de radio mais précisément pour la fréquence fm de l’alarme? Malheureusement ce n’est pas écrit dans la notice... sinon ce radio est parfait pour mes besoins! Je le recommande pour des gens qui veulent un radio-réveil joli et simple d’utilisation. Je suis bien contente de mon achat. Merci.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1003 Radio réveil avec tuner numérique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1003 Radio réveil avec tuner numérique