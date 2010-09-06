  • 2 year warranty

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ1003/12
      Digital tuning clock radio

      AJ1003/12
      Rise and shine

      An elegant mirror display and aluminium cabinet make this the ideal bedside companion. For pure music enjoyment, it also features a built-in FM radio for wake-up calls and a handy cable for accessing your portable music system. See all benefits

        Rise and shine

        to your favourite radio tune

        • Mirror finish display
        • FM, Digital tuning
        • Dual alarm
        • Time and alarm backup
        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        Adjustable display brightness allows you to customise the display to your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20

        • Connectivity

          MP3-Link
          Yes, 3.5 mm jack

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Radio Alarm
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Repeat alarm
          Display Digits
          4
          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Sleep Timer
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Depth
          106  mm
          Packaging Height
          80  mm
          Packaging Width
          265  mm
          Product depth
          85  mm
          Product height
          52  mm
          Product width
          185  mm

        • Power

          Mains power
          .
          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

