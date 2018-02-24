Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ2000/12
Wake up
Wake up to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Mirror finish display
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.
2.7
of 5
59
Reviews
Arun
24/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Beautiful clock
[Employee of philipsglobal] An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
jonahbear
24/02/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful clock
An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
freddyarl
28/07/2019
Nederland
handig toestel
gemakkelijke instellen van de twee wektijden, mooi dessing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Klokradio