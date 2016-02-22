  • 2 year warranty

    Clock Radio

    AJ2000/12
    • Wake up Wake up Wake up
      Clock Radio

      AJ2000/12
      Wake up

      Wake up to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.

      Clock Radio

      Wake up

      Wake up

      Clock Radio

      Wake up

        Clock Radio

        Clock Radio

        Wake up

        to your favourite radio tune

        • Mirror finish display
        • FM, Digital tuning
        • Dual alarm
        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power

        FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        Adjustable display brightness allows you to customise the display to your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H
          Display
          LED

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • Digital tuning
          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Radio Alarm
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Dual alarm time
          • Gentle Wake
          Sleep Timer
          Yes
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low
          Volume control
          Up/Down

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Backup battery
          CR2032 (included)
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          185 x 81 x 85.2 (7.2" x 3.2" x 3.4")  mm
          Net weight
          0.32  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          233 x 95 x 96 mm (9.2" x 3.7" x 3.8")
          Gross weight
          0.382  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

