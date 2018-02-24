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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ2000/12

2.7

| (59) Reviews

Wake up

Wake up to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.

See all benefits

to your favourite radio tune

Wake up

  • Mirror finish display

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

59

Reviews

24/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Beautiful clock

[Employee of philipsglobal] An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

24/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful clock

An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio

28/07/2019

Nederland

Nederland

handig toestel

gemakkelijke instellen van de twee wektijden, mooi dessing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ2000 Klokradio

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