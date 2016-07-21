Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ3116/12
Start your day your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time and alarm backup
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power
2.6
of 5
16
Reviews
JavierDG
21/07/2016
España
Verified buyer
Cumple perfectamente con lo que buscaba
Fácil de usar, cumple perfectamente con la función de despertar. Tiene una buena sintonización y un sonido nítido. Sólo cambiaría el que el volumen de la radio subiese más despacio en la función despertador. Y como posible mejora, añadir banda AM.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Radio reloj con sintonización digital
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Radio reloj con sintonización digital
doisdedos
30/04/2018
Portugal
O produto apresenta boa fiabilidade e boas características de funcionamento.
Tem como contra, no meu entender, o design pelo que este deveria ser revisto.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Rádio relógio com sintonização digital
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Rádio relógio com sintonização digital
Yanmarval
02/01/2018
France
Verified buyer
excellent radio reveil
Pour un premier modèle, celui-ci est simple et facile à l'utilisé. Fréquence radio digitale est une bonne idée. Inconvénient: Impossibilité de mémoriser des stations radio.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Radio réveil avec tuner numérique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3116 Radio réveil avec tuner numérique