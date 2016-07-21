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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3116/12

2.6

| (16) Reviews

Start your day your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

See all benefits

Wake up to the radio or a buzzer

Start your day your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time and alarm backup

Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

16

Reviews

21/07/2016

España

España

Verified buyer

Cumple perfectamente con lo que buscaba

Fácil de usar, cumple perfectamente con la función de despertar. Tiene una buena sintonización y un sonido nítido. Sólo cambiaría el que el volumen de la radio subiese más despacio en la función despertador. Y como posible mejora, añadir banda AM.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Radio reloj con sintonización digital

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Radio reloj con sintonización digital

30/04/2018

Portugal

Portugal

O produto apresenta boa fiabilidade e boas características de funcionamento.

Tem como contra, no meu entender, o design pelo que este deveria ser revisto.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Rádio relógio com sintonização digital

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Rádio relógio com sintonização digital

02/01/2018

France

France

Verified buyer

excellent radio reveil

Pour un premier modèle, celui-ci est simple et facile à l'utilisé. Fréquence radio digitale est une bonne idée. Inconvénient: Impossibilité de mémoriser des stations radio.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Radio réveil avec tuner numérique

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3116 Radio réveil avec tuner numérique

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