      Start your day your way!

      This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

      Digital tuning clock radio

      Start your day your way!

      This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

        Start your day your way!

        Wake up to the radio or a buzzer

        • FM, Digital tuning
        • Dual alarm
        • Time and alarm backup
        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Display
          LED
          Time format
          24 H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          24-hour alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          10 FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Output power (RMS)
          200 mW
          Volume Control
          digital

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          <5 W
          Standby power consumption
          <1 W
          Battery type
          AAA
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          130 x 46 x 130  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          137 x 58 x 164 mm
          Product weight
          0.25  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.35  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

