Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick Use Guide
- User Manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Take pleasure in starting your day right - with your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.
Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
This system has 2 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting electricity.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
