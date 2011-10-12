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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3540/12

3.5

| (28) Reviews

Big display clock radio

A practical clock radio with super big display for easy reading, come with two independent alarms -one for you, one for your partner. Wake to radio or buzzer to start the day on time.

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Big display clock radio

  • Big display

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

28

Reviews

12/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product voldoet volledig aan onze eisen!

De wekker heeft een duidelijk display, wat ook goed te lezen is voor mensen met slechte ogen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio

10/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

dit product doet wat het moet doen

deze klokradio is een van de beste die ik ooit heb gehad is makkelijk in te stellen alleen het knopje om het alarm uit te zetten had wel iets groter mogen zijn. maar verder een erg goed product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

functioneel apparaat

Een zeer handige en goed afleesbare wekkerradio.Zeer makkelijk instelbaar . Een fijn apparaat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio

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