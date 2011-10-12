2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3540/12
Big display clock radio
A practical clock radio with super big display for easy reading, come with two independent alarms -one for you, one for your partner. Wake to radio or buzzer to start the day on time.
Big display
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
3.5
of 5
28
Reviews
KeesO
12/10/2011
Nederland
Dit product voldoet volledig aan onze eisen!
De wekker heeft een duidelijk display, wat ook goed te lezen is voor mensen met slechte ogen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio
johnboy1968
10/10/2011
Nederland
dit product doet wat het moet doen
deze klokradio is een van de beste die ik ooit heb gehad is makkelijk in te stellen alleen het knopje om het alarm uit te zetten had wel iets groter mogen zijn. maar verder een erg goed product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio
marie59
09/10/2011
Nederland
functioneel apparaat
Een zeer handige en goed afleesbare wekkerradio.Zeer makkelijk instelbaar . Een fijn apparaat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Klokradio