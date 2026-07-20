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AJ4800/12
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (2)
How to improve the time projection of my Philips clock?
How to clean my Philips device?
Projected clock time from my Philips clock is blurry
Time is projected upside down on my Philips alarm clock
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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