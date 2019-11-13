Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
AJ4800/12
Wake up and beam!
Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface — just wake up, open your eyes and you'll see the time. Each morning just gets better
Time projection
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Battery or AC operated
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.
2.7
of 5
18
Reviews
13/11/2019
Deutschland
Sehr guter Radiowecker
Der Wecker hat ein sehr schönes Design, die Zeitprojektion ist sehr gut und der Radio funktioniert einwandfrei. Perfekter Empfang. Sehr guter Radiowecker und sehr zu empfehlen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker
Date of Use 2017-11-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker
Date of Use 2017-11-13
Cello
05/09/2017
Suisse
Verified buyer
Hervorragend
Der Wecker tut seine Pflicht Tag und Nacht ausgezeichnet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker
avis04
26/08/2017
France
ce produit est design et très pratique
J'ai acheté ce produit il y a 3 mois, j'en suis très satisfait. Sa fonction de projection de l'heure au plafond est un réelle plus et fonctionne à merveille. Notons aussi que le double réveil (deux réveils) est très pratique. Rien a redire sur la fonction radio. A acheter sans hésiter!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4800 Radio-réveil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ4800 Radio-réveil