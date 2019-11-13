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Clock Radio

AJ4800/12

2.7

| (18) Reviews

Wake up and beam!

Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface — just wake up, open your eyes and you'll see the time. Each morning just gets better

See all benefits

with time projection

Wake up and beam!

  • Time projection

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Battery or AC operated

Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

18

Reviews

13/11/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr guter Radiowecker

Der Wecker hat ein sehr schönes Design, die Zeitprojektion ist sehr gut und der Radio funktioniert einwandfrei. Perfekter Empfang. Sehr guter Radiowecker und sehr zu empfehlen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker

Date of Use 2017-11-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker

Date of Use 2017-11-13

05/09/2017

Suisse

Suisse

Verified buyer

Hervorragend

Der Wecker tut seine Pflicht Tag und Nacht ausgezeichnet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4800 Radiowecker

26/08/2017

France

France

ce produit est design et très pratique

J'ai acheté ce produit il y a 3 mois, j'en suis très satisfait. Sa fonction de projection de l'heure au plafond est un réelle plus et fonctionne à merveille. Notons aussi que le double réveil (deux réveils) est très pratique. Rien a redire sur la fonction radio. A acheter sans hésiter!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4800 Radio-réveil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ4800 Radio-réveil

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