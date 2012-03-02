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  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
  • Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ7030D/12

3.6
| (17) Reviews
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Rise and shine to your favourite tunes from your iPod/iPhone or FM with the dashing Philips Clock radio that will brighten your room—and mornings! Its smart dock lets you charge your devices without the need to remove its protective casing.
See all benefits

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

  • MP3 Link

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

Time and alarm backup to wake up on time even with power cut

When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

17

Reviews

02/03/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone

29/01/2012

Nederland

Nederland

De enige bruikbare iPhone wekkerradio

Dit is de 5e(!) iPhone wekker die ik kocht en eindelijk heb ik een product gevonden dat doet wat een wekker moet doen!!! Andere iPhone wekkers hebben een LCD-scherm, dat 's nachts te veel licht geeft en/of wekken op volume 10 (of zo): veel te hard! Die andere exemplaren heb ik daarom allemaal moeten ruilen, maar nu heb ik eindelijk gevonden wat ik zocht. Ik raad hem iedere iPhone eigenaar aan!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone

24/08/2012

Italia

Italia

Ottimo prodotto veramente consigliato

Prodotto eccellente suono ben definito con ottimi bassi pur considerando le dimensioni, molto intuitivo l'utilizzo e molto gradevole il design. Consigliatissimo...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone

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