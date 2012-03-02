2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7030D/12
MP3 Link
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
3.6
of 5
17
Reviews
kees40
02/03/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
MenK
29/01/2012
Nederland
De enige bruikbare iPhone wekkerradio
Dit is de 5e(!) iPhone wekker die ik kocht en eindelijk heb ik een product gevonden dat doet wat een wekker moet doen!!! Andere iPhone wekkers hebben een LCD-scherm, dat 's nachts te veel licht geeft en/of wekken op volume 10 (of zo): veel te hard! Die andere exemplaren heb ik daarom allemaal moeten ruilen, maar nu heb ik eindelijk gevonden wat ik zocht. Ik raad hem iedere iPhone eigenaar aan!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
Alessandro65
24/08/2012
Italia
Ottimo prodotto veramente consigliato
Prodotto eccellente suono ben definito con ottimi bassi pur considerando le dimensioni, molto intuitivo l'utilizzo e molto gradevole il design. Consigliatissimo...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone