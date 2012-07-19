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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7034D/05

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start your day with this Philips Docking system. It offers Bass Reflex Speaker System for deep powerful bass, 20 W RMS output and a dock that takes any iPod/iPhone. Also enjoy enhanced waking and radio experiences via the free Philips App.

See all benefits

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

  • App-enhanced

  • 20 W

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

5
2
1

19/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Radio Alarm Clock

Bought this on offer from Argos. Excellent value for money - teenage son wants one now! Sound quality is excellent. Radio is good. Dual alarm a good feature. App for iPhone adds more features which is a bonus to the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone

23/01/2017

España

España

Muy buen sonido y bajos

Muy buen sonido para su tamaño. Ideal para una habitación o para patio. Un diseño compacto y resistente. Carga facilmente. Ajuste de hora automático.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D estación base para iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D estación base para iPod/iPhone

11/12/2012

France

France

qualité audio avant tout

très bonne qualité audio. design sympathique. mais petit reproche c'est que les boutons de commande audio ne sont pas assez visibles.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7034D station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone

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