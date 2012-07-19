Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ7034D/05
Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
Start your day with this Philips Docking system. It offers Bass Reflex Speaker System for deep powerful bass, 20 W RMS output and a dock that takes any iPod/iPhone. Also enjoy enhanced waking and radio experiences via the free Philips App.
App-enhanced
20 W
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
metalmickey33
19/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent Radio Alarm Clock
Bought this on offer from Argos. Excellent value for money - teenage son wants one now! Sound quality is excellent. Radio is good. Dual alarm a good feature. App for iPhone adds more features which is a bonus to the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone
JohnJohn
23/01/2017
España
Muy buen sonido y bajos
Muy buen sonido para su tamaño. Ideal para una habitación o para patio. Un diseño compacto y resistente. Carga facilmente. Ajuste de hora automático.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D estación base para iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D estación base para iPod/iPhone
benji
11/12/2012
France
qualité audio avant tout
très bonne qualité audio. design sympathique. mais petit reproche c'est que les boutons de commande audio ne sont pas assez visibles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone