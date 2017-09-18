  • 2 year warranty

    Clock Radio

    AJB3000/12
    • Crystal clear Crystal clear Crystal clear
      Clock Radio

      AJB3000/12
      Crystal clear

      Wake to the crackle-free sound of DAB+ digital radio with this stylish alarm clock. A modern, compact design fits right into your home. You can choose between gently rising alarm sounds or slowly increasing radio volume. See all benefits

        Clock Radio

        Clock Radio

        Crystal clear

        • DAB+/FM, Digital tuning
        • Dual alarm
        • Time and alarm backup

        Clear, simple black-gloss display

        The gloss-black display clearly shows the time, station information and DAB signal strength. You can adjust the display brightness, and this alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

        The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite station

        Drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off. No more waking in the middle of the night, wondering why the radio is still on!

        Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

        From nonstop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

        Battery backup in event of power failure

        Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          1 W
          Sound system
          mono

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          DAB
          • Band III
          • Info display
          • Smart Scan
          RDS
          • Programme Type
          • Radio Text
          • Station Name
          Tuner bands
          FM
          No. of preset stations
          20 FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Quick install guide

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          160 x 63 x 66  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          249 x 69 x 82 mm

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W

        • Alarm

          24-hour alarm reset
          Yes
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          • DAB radio
          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          10/20/30/60/90 mins
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins

        • Clock

          Display
          LCD
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H
          Type
          Digital

