    Free your music and charge your Android phone
      Free your music and charge your Android phone

      Dock your Android powered phone and enjoy the sound quality of this stylish Philips AS851/10 docking speaker. Digital sound processing for pure silence and crystal-clear sound while Songbird lets you sync music between your phone and PC

        Free your music and charge your Android phone

        • for Android
        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

        The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardised position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.

        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

        Songbird to discover, play and sync music between your PC and Android

        Songbird to discover, play and sync music between your PC and Android

        Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media shops, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

        Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

        Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

        Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

        Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

        Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

        Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.

        Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

        The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

        Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers' requirements

        Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

        Technical Specifications

        • Android device compatibility

          Android version 2.1 or above
          Yes
          Bluetooth version 2.1 or above
          Yes
          Micro USB
          Yes
          Check out
          www.philips.com/FlexiDock for more details and the latest compatibility information

        • DockStudio App for Android

          App name
          DockStudio, Free download from Android Market
          Compatibility
          Philips docking speaker for Android
          Music playback
          Songbird Android App
          Bluetooth connection
          between Android phone and docking speaker. Fully automatic connection when docked
          Internet radio
          TuneIn with over 7000 stations
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
          Clock
          • Analogue display
          • Digital display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photos

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 15 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Charging Android phone

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker Drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers

        • Convenience

          Backlight
          Yes
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • SPP
          Bluetooth range
          line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
          Aux in
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Remote Control
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide
          • User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          140  mm
          Product height
          157  mm
          Product width
          421  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide
        • User Manual

