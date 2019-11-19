Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Free your music and charge your Android phone
Dock your Android powered phone and enjoy the sound quality of this stylish Philips AS851/10 docking speaker. Digital sound processing for pure silence and crystal-clear sound while Songbird lets you sync music between your phone and PC
for Android
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardised position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media shops, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.
Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
4.5
of 5
37
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
19/11/2019
United Kingdom
great!
it is perfect bass volume levels and looks nice !!
Pros
all round good
Cons
none
This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Date of Use 2018-10-19
This review was made for AS851 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Date of Use 2018-10-19
Nevinvdv
29/12/2012
Nederland
Echte geluidskwaliteit voor je geld
Je kunt je muziek lekker luisteren zonder kabels en dat soort zooi. Gewoon docken of via Bleutooth. Echt lekkere bass zit erin! Daarom voor mij 5 sterren! =)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS851 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS851 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
ilikedock
23/09/2012
Nederland
Geweldig product!
Ik heb deze speaker nu een paar maanden, en gebruik het dagelijks. Door middel van bluetooth stream ik altijd muziek en de prestaties zijn ongelovelijk groot voor zo'n relatief klein apparaat. Als ik films kijk op mijn laptop plug ik gewoon de aux kabel erin en hoppa, geweldig geluid. Het enige wat dit apparaat mist is een oplaadbare accu. Als die het had weet ik zeker dat het nog veel meer gekocht zou worden!
This review was made for AS851 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
This review was made for AS851 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®