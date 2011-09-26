Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Remote Control
- 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
- User Manual
Free your music and charge your Android phone
Dock your Android powered phone and enjoy the sound quality of this stylish Philips AS851/10 docking speaker. Digital sound processing for pure silence and crystal-clear sound while Songbird lets you sync music between your phone and PC See all benefits
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardised position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media shops, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.
Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.
The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.
The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.
Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.
