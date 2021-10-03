Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Advanced RO filtration and enhanced water taste Advanced RO filtration and enhanced water taste Advanced RO filtration and enhanced water taste
      -{discount-value}

      Under-the-sink water filtration system

      AUT3268/10

      Advanced RO filtration and enhanced water taste

      With the advanced RO filtration technology, this 4-stage filtration system has deep filtration down to 0.0001 microns. The 2.8 gallon tank ensures that you have enough storage. The 2 L/min fast flow allows you to enjoy pure-tasting water in seconds.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Under-the-sink water filtration system
      - {discount-value}

      Under-the-sink water filtration system

      total

      recurring payment

      Advanced RO filtration and enhanced water taste

      • 4-stage RO filtration
      • 2.1 L/min fast flow
      Advanced multi-stage filtration for superior performance

      Advanced multi-stage filtration for superior performance

      A 4 stage filtration system filters out a wide range of pollutants for superior, long-lasting performance. The CP filter reduces large particles and absorbs chlorine, pesticides and chemicals. Then the RO filter removes total dissolved solids in the water. Finally, the water goes through the mineraliser filter to be enhanced with minerals and further improve the taste.

      Down to 0.0001 micron deep reverse osmosis filtration

      Down to 0.0001 micron deep reverse osmosis filtration

      The deep reverse osmosis filtration effectively removes pollutants down to 0.0001 micron, giving you absolute confidence in the quality of the water you drink.

      The mineraliser adds minerals and balances the pH of the water

      The mineraliser adds minerals and balances the pH of the water

      The mineraliser enhances the water with beneficial minerals such as calcium and magnesium, further improves the taste and restores pH balance for healthier and better-tasting water.

      2 L/min fast water flow

      2 L/min fast water flow

      2 L/min fast flow allowing you to enjoy pure-tasting water in seconds.

      Quick installation and filter replacement

      Quick installation and filter replacement

      Minimum pipes and connections to install the system at the very beginning. Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist system without the need for extra tools and cleaning.

      Long-lasting filters for cost saving

      Long-lasting filters for cost saving

      Long-lasting filters save your spending on water. RO filter: up to 11,000 L filtration capacity and lasts for 24-36 months. PP/CB filter: up to 5500 L filtration capacity and lasts for up to 12 months. Mineraliser: up to 1850 L filtration capacity and lasts for up to 12 months***

      Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles

      Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles

      No need to buy bottled water for drinking or cooking anymore. Get top quality pure-tasting water directly at home. Spend less and save thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year.

      Optimal performance with auto-flush of the membrane

      Optimal performance with auto-flush of the membrane

      With the smart auto-flush function, the filtration performance of the reverse osmosis membrane is maintained effortlessly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        up to 99%
        Filter Precision
        down to 0.0001 microns
        Water hardness reduction
        Y
        Bacteria reduction
        up to 99.99%
        Pesticides reduction
        up to 99%
        Turbidity reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        up to 99%
        Viruses reduction
        up to 99.99%
        Heavy metals reduction
        up to 99%
        Chemical reduction
        up to 99%
        Sediment reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filter material
        • Carbon block
        • Mineraliser
        • 75 GPD RO membrane
        • Polypropylene
        Filter lifespan
        • RO filter: 24-36 months
        • PP+CB+Mineraliser: 6-12 months

      • General specifications

        Product dimensions
        378 x 130 x 425 mm  mm
        Water tank capacity
        2.8 Gallons
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Flow rate (L/min)
        2 L/min
        Drain water ratio
        1:2
        Dual water outlets
        N
        Power
        N/A
        Tank dimensions
        Diameter: 237 x 370 mm
        Inlet water pressure
        0.3-0.7 Mpa

      • Safety Configurations

        Filter replacement reminder
        N
        Leakage detector
        N
        Auto flush
        N

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • ** Assuming 10L/day. Actual filter lifetime depends on the daily usage and local tap water quality.
      • ** Assuming 10 L/day. Actual filter lifetime depends on the daily usage and local tap water quality.
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.