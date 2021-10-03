Search terms
AUT3268/10
Advanced RO filtration and enhanced water taste
With the advanced RO filtration technology, this 4-stage filtration system has deep filtration down to 0.0001 microns. The 2.8 gallon tank ensures that you have enough storage. The 2 L/min fast flow allows you to enjoy pure-tasting water in seconds.See all benefits
Under-the-sink water filtration system
A 4 stage filtration system filters out a wide range of pollutants for superior, long-lasting performance. The CP filter reduces large particles and absorbs chlorine, pesticides and chemicals. Then the RO filter removes total dissolved solids in the water. Finally, the water goes through the mineraliser filter to be enhanced with minerals and further improve the taste.
The deep reverse osmosis filtration effectively removes pollutants down to 0.0001 micron, giving you absolute confidence in the quality of the water you drink.
The mineraliser enhances the water with beneficial minerals such as calcium and magnesium, further improves the taste and restores pH balance for healthier and better-tasting water.
2 L/min fast flow allowing you to enjoy pure-tasting water in seconds.
Minimum pipes and connections to install the system at the very beginning. Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist system without the need for extra tools and cleaning.
Long-lasting filters save your spending on water. RO filter: up to 11,000 L filtration capacity and lasts for 24-36 months. PP/CB filter: up to 5500 L filtration capacity and lasts for up to 12 months. Mineraliser: up to 1850 L filtration capacity and lasts for up to 12 months***
No need to buy bottled water for drinking or cooking anymore. Get top quality pure-tasting water directly at home. Spend less and save thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year.
With the smart auto-flush function, the filtration performance of the reverse osmosis membrane is maintained effortlessly.
