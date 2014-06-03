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Philips Fidelio A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Discontinued
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AW3000/10
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
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What music files does my Philips speaker support?
What kind of Wi-Fi security does Philips Hi-Fi device support?
Is FLAC file format supported on my Philips device?
Which Spotify features does my Philips Wi-Fi speaker support?
Which App should I use with my Philips speaker?
How to add an Internet station to my Philips AW device?
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