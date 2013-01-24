Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Quick start guide
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
Get your music wirelessly, in high-fidelity sound, with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speaker. Stream music effortlessly with 4 Hi-Fi drivers to offer a powerful and fully immersive music experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
Get your music wirelessly, in high-fidelity sound, with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speaker. Stream music effortlessly with 4 Hi-Fi drivers to offer a powerful and fully immersive music experience. See all benefits
All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
Get your music wirelessly, in high-fidelity sound, with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speaker. Stream music effortlessly with 4 Hi-Fi drivers to offer a powerful and fully immersive music experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
Get your music wirelessly, in high-fidelity sound, with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speaker. Stream music effortlessly with 4 Hi-Fi drivers to offer a powerful and fully immersive music experience. See all benefits
A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Philips shop price
Total:
Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.
The speaker features specially angled professional grade Hi-Fi drivers, designed to produce the most extensive and immersive soundstage possible. The positioning of the drivers offers unparalleled, dynamic sound quality regardless of where you are in the room. The unique design also allows the speakers to fit unobtrusively into the interior design.
An added line-in connection allows you to connect external music sources to the Philips system in addition to the wireless option. Simply connect the speakers to the line-in, audio-out or headphone jack of any media player – like your CD/DVD player, TV or MP3 player
The speaker features two tweeters and two Hi-Fi mid-range drivers. These top-quality components are optimally positioned in order to perfectly deliver dynamically immersive sound.
Getting a subscription to online music services is one of the best ways to get your hands on a variety of music, including the latest releases. You can also access music anytime, anywhere, as long as there is an Internet connection. With the Philips Wireless Hi-Fi, you don't even need to turn on your computer to enjoy the online music service.
The Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi lets you enjoy more than 30,000 online radio stations from all across the globe. Expand your musical horizons by discovering great stations by genre or by country, or pick your favourite stations from the vast selection available right at your fingertips. It's super easy too – every Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi features direct access keys to any station.
The Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker is cleverly designed to fit perfectly in any home interior. The aluminium top plate adds durability and a sleek feel to the design, which is warmly balanced with the fine textile speaker cloth.
Anyone can set up the Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers – you don't have to be a tech expert to go from box to wow in just 5 minutes. We want you to start enjoying your Fidelio Speakers as soon as possible, which is why we've gone through great effort to ensure that you will be able to set up in just a few simple steps. In fact, you'll even have friendly and clear guidance from Fidelio's system.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Smartphone/Tablet App
Accessories
Dimensions