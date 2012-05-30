  • 2 year warranty

    Philips Fidelio

    A9 wireless Hi-Fi speakers

    AW9000/10
    Fidelio
    Overall Rating / 5
    4 Awards
    Fidelio
      -{discount-value}
      All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

      Get your music wirelessly, in high-fidelity sound, with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speakers. Stream music effortlessly with 6 Hi-Fi drivers to deliver powerful sound and ultimate stereo imaging. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

        Obsessed with sound

        • High fidelity stereo sound
        • 100W, 6 Hi-Fi drivers
        • Digital and analogue in
        AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

        AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

        Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.

        Angled speaker for wider stereo sound

        Angled speaker for wider stereo sound

        The speaker features specially angled professional grade Hi-Fi drivers, designed to produce the most extensive and immersive soundstage possible. The positioning of the drivers offers unparalleled, dynamic sound quality regardless of where you are in the room. The unique design also allows the speakers to fit unobtrusively into the interior design.

        Enjoy a universe of online music services

        Enjoy a universe of online music services

        Getting a subscription to online music services is one of the best ways to get your hands on a variety of music, including the latest releases. You can also access music anytime, anywhere, as long as there is an Internet connection. With the Philips Wireless Hi-Fi, you don't even need to turn on your computer to enjoy the online music service.

        Tune into thousands of Internet radio stations

        Tune into thousands of Internet radio stations

        The Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi lets you enjoy more than 30,000 online radio stations from all across the globe. Expand your musical horizons by discovering great stations by genre or by country, or pick your favourite stations from the vast selection available right at your fingertips. It's super easy too – every Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi features direct access keys to any station.

        Authentic sound from 6 audiophile-grade drivers

        Authentic sound from 6 audiophile-grade drivers

        Each speaker features three audiophile-grade Hi-Fi transducers – two mid-range woofers to the left and right of a central tweeter provides truly immersive and dynamic sound

        Digital and analogue inputs for extra flexibility

        Digital and analogue inputs for extra flexibility

        Digital and analogue audio inputs allow for a range of options alongside the wireless streaming option. Connect a TV, blu-ray player, game console or another media player and enjoy them in high-fidelity sound from your Philips speakers

        Premium finish with optimal acoustic performance

        Premium finish with optimal acoustic performance

        The wooden speaker cabinets are the ideal choice for optimal acoustic performance. Optimised bass-reflex speaker cabinets further enhance the power and depth of the bass to produce big-speaker sound from these stylish wooden speakers. Gold-plated connectors ensure superior audio signal transmission, and their robust and corrosion-resistant build quality makes them the original solution of choice for high-end equipment.

        Versatile placement to fit in any home

        Versatile placement to fit in any home

        The Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker is cleverly designed to fit perfectly in any home interior. The aluminium top plate adds durability and a sleek feel to the design, which is warmly balanced with the fine textile speaker cloth.

        Quick and easy setup

        Anyone can set up the Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers – you don't have to be a tech expert to go from box to wow in just 5 minutes. We want you to start enjoying your Fidelio Speakers as soon as possible, which is why we've gone through great effort to ensure that you will be able to set up in just a few simple steps. In fact, you'll even have friendly and clear guidance from Fidelio's system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • FullSound
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Volume Control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          Integrated
          Angled speaker technology
          Yes
          Built-in speakers
          6
          Speaker Drivers
          • 2 x dome tweeters
          • 4 x 3.5" woofers

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • non DRM AAC (m4A)
          • eAAC+
          • FLAC
          Sample frequencies
          8-48 kHz (MP3)
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320 kbps and VBR
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          Music Streaming
          • Internet Radio
          • Music Services
          • PC/MAC

        • Connectivity

          Wireless connections
          • Wireless LAN (802.11 n)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
          Wireless Universal Plug and Play
          UPnP client
          LAN wired
          Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
          Encryption/security
          • WEP 128 bit
          • WEP 64 bit
          • WPA
          • WPS-PBC
          • WPS-PIN
          • WPA2
          Audio Connections
          • 3.5 mm stereo line in -MP3 link
          • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical line in

        • Convenience

          Internet Radio preset keys
          Yes

        • Smartphone/Tablet App

          App name
          AirStudio+ Lite, Free download from Apple App store/Google Play

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish (available online)
          Warranty Card
          Warranty Card
          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          300 x 210 x 350 mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          508 x 260 x 434 mm
          Gross weight
          12  lb
          Net weight
          10  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

