    AWP1775/10
      AWP1775/10
      Clean water for a refreshing shower

      A compact shower filter to give you a comfortable and refreshing experience by removing residual chlorine and impurities.

        Clean water for a refreshing shower

        Remove chlorine and impurities

        • Ivory white
        • 8 L/min

        NSF-certified KDF to remove chlorine and impurities

        The filter is made of NSF-certified KDF, which can remove residual chlorine and impurities such as rust and sediments, so that you can enjoy a comfortable and refreshing shower with clean water.

        High water flow for an enjoyable shower experience

        Dense and smooth water flow of 8 L per minute for an enjoyable shower experience.

        Anti-scald material to ensure safe use

        The housing is made of anti-scald material that fully adapts to the temperature of hot water from conventional water heaters, ensuring safe usage.

        Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

        It is convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

        Technical Specifications

        • Filter specifications

          Main filter media
          KDF
          Filtration capacity
          50,000 L
          Replacement filter cartridge
          AWP175

        • Country of origin

          System
          China
          Filter
          China

        • Purification system

          Chlorine removal
          Yes

        • Input water conditions

          Input water quality
          Mains tap water
          Input water pressure
          0.15-0.4 MPa  Bar
          Input water temperature
          5-60  °C

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

