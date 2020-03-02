Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Filter cartridge

    AWP201/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Clean water made easy Clean water made easy Clean water made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Filter cartridge

      AWP201/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Clean water made easy

      With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Filter cartridge

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Clean water made easy

        With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

        Clean water made easy

        With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Filter cartridge

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Clean water made easy

          With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

          Similar products

          See all Unmapped

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Filter cartridge

            Filter cartridge

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Clean water made easy

            Microfiltration system reduces lead and chlorine

            Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

            It is convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

            Effectively reduces lead, pesticides, VOCs and chlorine

            The 4 stage filtration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon, resin and another layer of non-woven fabric, which effectively reduces pesticides, chemicals, microplastics and up to 99% lead* and chlorine for crisp and pure-tasting water. It also reduces water hardness.

            Technical Specifications

            • Filtration performance

              Chlorine reduction
              Yes, up to 99%*
              Soluble lead reduction
              Yes, up to 99%*
              Bacteria removal
              N/A
              Water hardness reduction
              Yes

            • Filter specifications

              Main filter media
              • Granular activated carbon/GAC
              • Ion-exchange resin
              Filtration capacity
              200 L

            • Input water conditions

              Input water temperature
              5-38  °C
              Input water quality
              Mains tap water
              Input water pressure
              (atmospheric) 0-1  Bar

            • General specifications

              Compatible model
              • AWP2900
              • AWP2915
              • AWP2918
              • AWP2920
              • AWP2921
              • AWP2922

            • Country of origin

              Filter
              China

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • *Based on test results from the international certification testing agency BV under laboratory conditions. Soluble lead reduction is still 88% at the end of the filter's service life.

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.