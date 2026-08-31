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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

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Discontinued

Filter cartridge

AWP201/10

Clean water made easy

With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

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Microfiltration system reduces lead and chlorine

Clean water made easy

Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

It is convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

Effectively reduces lead, pesticides, VOCs and chlorine

The 4 stage filtration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon, resin and another layer of non-woven fabric, which effectively reduces pesticides, chemicals, microplastics and up to 99% lead* and chlorine for crisp and pure-tasting water. It also reduces water hardness.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test results from the international certification testing agency BV under laboratory conditions. Soluble lead reduction is still 88% at the end of the filter's service life.