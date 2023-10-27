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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Water drinking solutions
All series
Filter cartridge
Discontinued
Support
AWP201/10
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What should I do if my filter gets suddenly blocked and stops filtering water?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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