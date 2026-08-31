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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Filter cartridge

AWP261/10

Clean water made easy

With a multi-stage ultrafiltration system, this replacement filter reduces chlorine, particles and microplastics and removes up to 99.9% of bacteria* for healthy and tasty drinking water, while retaining beneficial minerals.

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Ultrafiltration system reduces bacteria by 99.9%

Clean water made easy

Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

It is convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

Effectively reduces bacteria by 99.9%

The 3 stage ultrafiltration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon and hollow fibre membrane, which effectively reduces chlorine, pesticides, chemicals and up to 99.9% bacteria*. It also reduces particles down to 0.01 micron including microplastics for crisp and pure-tasting water, while retaining beneficial minerals.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test results from the international testing and certification agency BV under laboratory conditions.