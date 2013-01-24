Home
      Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter, which reduces taste-impairing substances and more.

      Feel refreshed

      Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter, which reduces taste-impairing substances and more.

      Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter, which reduces taste-impairing substances and more.

      Feel refreshed

      Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter, which reduces taste-impairing substances and more.

        Feel refreshed

        with crisp and pure-tasting water

        • Microfiltration
        • Fits in fridge door
        Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        Get the best out of your water

        Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

        Take off the lid easily for refilling

        Take off the lid easily for refilling.

        Dust-proof spout keeps water fresh and clean

        By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.

        Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

        Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Colour
          Bright white
          Jug capacity
          2.6  l
          Filtered water capacity
          1.5  l
          Water flow rate
          0.3 L/min
          Filter lifetime
          1 month
          Replacement filter cartridge
          AWP210/AWP211/AWP212
          Filter quantity
          1-pack
          Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
          238 * 110 * 250  mm

        • Country of origin

          Pitcher
          Made responsibly in China

        • Input water conditions

          Input water quality
          Mains tap water
          Input water temperature
          5-38  °C

            • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

