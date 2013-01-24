Home
    On-tap filtration

    AWP3703/10
    • Crisp and pure-tasting water Crisp and pure-tasting water Crisp and pure-tasting water
      On-tap filtration

      AWP3703/10
      Crisp and pure-tasting water

      Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances. Easy one-click installation allows it to be fitted to your tap in seconds. See all benefits

        On-tap filtration

        Crisp and pure-tasting water

        straight from the tap

        • X-Guard

        Easily switch between freshly filtered and unfiltered water

        Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered shower water is suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

        Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

        Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

        Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

        Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

        One-click installation — no need for a plumber

        After the correct adapter has been installed, simply attach the filter to the tap, release and you are good to go!

        Effectively reduces chlorine and taste-impairing substances

        With high-quality natural activated carbon, this X-Guard filter reduces up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances to give you crisp and pure-tasting water.

        Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

        Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Water flow rate
          2 L/min
          Filtration capacity
          1000 L

        • Filter specifications

          Replacement filter cartridge
          • X-Guard filter AWP305
          • X-Guard Ultra filter AWP315

        • Input water conditions

          Input water pressure
          0.15–0.35 Mpa  Bar
          Input water quality
          Mains tap water
          Input water temperature
          5-38  °C

