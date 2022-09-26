2 year warranty
Discontinued
AWP3704/10
X-Guard
Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered stream and unfiltered shower modes are suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.
Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.
Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Grafton
26/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends
Pros
Easy to install and use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Green55555
12/05/2022
United Kingdom
Worked great for a few months then broke
Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.
Pros
Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap
Cons
Broke after a couple of months
This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration
This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration