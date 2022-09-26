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  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water
  • Crisp and pure-tasting water

Discontinued

On-tap filtration

AWP3704/10

3.5
| (2) Reviews
Crisp and pure-tasting water
Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste-impairing substances. Easy one-click installation allows it to be fitted to your tap in seconds.
See all benefits

straight from the tap

Crisp and pure-tasting water

  • X-Guard

Easily switch among different modes

Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered stream and unfiltered shower modes are suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

26/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product

Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends

Pros

Easy to install and use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration

12/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worked great for a few months then broke

Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.

Pros

Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap

Cons

Broke after a couple of months

This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration

This review was made for AWP3704 On-tap filtration

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