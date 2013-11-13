Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Black
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
0
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
gibo
13/11/2013
Italia
fonte di ispirazione
Grande prodotto... è stato fonte di ispirazione per la tesi sulla progettazione e sviluppo di prodotto.... soprattutto per la presenza del marchio "designed and developed by Philips, Holland" .... Grazie Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B Stereo CD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B Stereo CD
Flavietto
02/09/2013
Italia
Semplice, pratico da usare ed efficiente
Il prodotto è molto valido per chi ha bisogno di praticità, semplicità con una adeguata qualità
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B Stereo CD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B Stereo CD