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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ105B/05

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Programme your favourite music

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Programme your favourite music

  • Black

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound quality and ease of use

Very pleased with purchase and excellent sound quality .highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105B CD Soundmachine

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