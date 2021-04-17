2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ127/12
CD
cassette
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
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Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
3.5
of 5
17
Reviews
delboy 1214
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great CD and Music Cassette Player
it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.
Pros
works very well
Cons
nothing to report
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Jason12
27/05/2013
United Kingdom
Its perfect for what i wanted.
Its a great piece of kit , the sound is quality and its very portable which is what i needed especially with two teenagers in the house always borrowing it. Its compact and fits on the worktop with ease.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Hinnerck
29/01/2017
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Super Produkt!
Das Gerät wird für das Abspielen von 3 Fragezeichen CD's für die Kinder zum einschlafen genutzt. Erfüllt dafür alle Anforderungeb und kann super mit in den Urlaub genommen werden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD-Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD-Soundmachine