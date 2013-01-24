Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits
CD Soundmachine
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.
