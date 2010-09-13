Search terms

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1838/12
    Enjoy your music wherever you go
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ1838/12
      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources: USB direct, MP3-CD, radio

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources: USB direct, MP3-CD, radio

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Enjoy your music wherever you go

        • Lifestyle design
        • USB
        • Black/Gold
        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 X 1 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          3.5 mm stereo line in
          (MP3 Link)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          220 V - 240 V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          139  mm
          Product depth
          236  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.4  kg
          Packaging Height
          262  mm
          Packaging Width
          371  mm
          Weight
          1.8  kg
          Product width
          341  mm
          Product height
          122  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Previous/Next
          • Programme Play
          • Shuffle
          Loader Type
          Top
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

