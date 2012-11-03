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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ382/12

3.9

| (10) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Enjoy music wherever you go

Want to enjoy the music collections stored on a portable music player without using headphones? Plug the USB Direct socket into the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favourite digital music through the powerful speakers — anytime, anywhere.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Compact design

  • USB

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

10

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

3
2

03/11/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Goede radio met geweldig geluid

DE radio voor mijn zoon en dochter gekocht voor op hun kamer. Hij geeft erg goed geluid en is ook door hen (7 jaar) zeer eenvoudig te bedienen. Een echte aanrader

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine

21/12/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Radio helemaal goed bevonden door dochter

Heb deze radio / cd speler gekocht voor dochter. Die is er helemaal gek me. Geluid is goed en bediening intuitief.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine

08/11/2012

Nederland

Nederland

No Nonsense apparaat, werkt prima

Handig apparaat, goed radio-ontvangst. Handige usb aansluiting aan de voorkant. USB-erin en het werkt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine

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