2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
Want to enjoy the music collections stored on a portable music player without using headphones? Plug the USB Direct socket into the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favourite digital music through the powerful speakers — anytime, anywhere.
Compact design
USB
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
3.9
of 5
10
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Diane
03/11/2012
Nederland
Goede radio met geweldig geluid
DE radio voor mijn zoon en dochter gekocht voor op hun kamer. Hij geeft erg goed geluid en is ook door hen (7 jaar) zeer eenvoudig te bedienen. Een echte aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine
gvdb23
21/12/2011
Nederland
Radio helemaal goed bevonden door dochter
Heb deze radio / cd speler gekocht voor dochter. Die is er helemaal gek me. Geluid is goed en bediening intuitief.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine
Eric1308
08/11/2012
Nederland
No Nonsense apparaat, werkt prima
Handig apparaat, goed radio-ontvangst. Handige usb aansluiting aan de voorkant. USB-erin en het werkt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ382 CD-soundmachine