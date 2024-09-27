2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ700T/12
Bluetooth® and NFC
USB Direct
12 W
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to an iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily and wirelessly enjoy your favourite music, video or game on this speaker.
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.
3.7
of 5
11
Reviews
Typ1
27/09/2024
Deutschland
Super Radio
Geiles Radio!Ich benutze es sehr oft und bin zufrieden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine
Acaricia
05/01/2020
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Das Gerät ist verbraucherfreundlich zu bedienen
Weihnachtsgeschenk für meine Frau. Ich lag goldrichtig und sie hat sich sehr gefreut. Trotz allen MP 3 Playern kann meine Frau endlich ihre CD Sammlung hören. Es ist ein wunderbares Gerät.
Pros
Leicht und übersichtlich zu bedienen
Cons
.......................................................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine
ordep195808
18/11/2021
Portugal
Excelente aparelho portátil
Este philips é excelente a ler pen´s com mp3, cd´s audio, cd´s mp3 e via bluetooth.Tem comando à distância. Uma boa compra.
Pros
Aceitar pen´s e ter bluetooth
Cons
Mudança de pilha do comando à distancia, precisa de chave cruz que no meu aparelho não vinha.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T Leitor de CD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T Leitor de CD