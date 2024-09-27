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  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ700T/12

3.7
| (11) Reviews
Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system that you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.
See all benefits

Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • USB Direct

  • 12 W

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to an iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily and wirelessly enjoy your favourite music, video or game on this speaker.

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.

USB Direct for MP3 music playback

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

11

Reviews

3

27/09/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Radio

Geiles Radio!Ich benutze es sehr oft und bin zufrieden

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine

05/01/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Das Gerät ist verbraucherfreundlich zu bedienen

Weihnachtsgeschenk für meine Frau. Ich lag goldrichtig und sie hat sich sehr gefreut. Trotz allen MP 3 Playern kann meine Frau endlich ihre CD Sammlung hören. Es ist ein wunderbares Gerät.

Pros

Leicht und übersichtlich zu bedienen

Cons

.......................................................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD-Soundmachine

18/11/2021

Portugal

Portugal

Excelente aparelho portátil

Este philips é excelente a ler pen´s com mp3, cd´s audio, cd´s mp3 e via bluetooth.Tem comando à distância. Uma boa compra.

Pros

Aceitar pen´s e ter bluetooth

Cons

Mudança de pilha do comando à distancia, precisa de chave cruz que no meu aparelho não vinha.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T Leitor de CD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T Leitor de CD

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