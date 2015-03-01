Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
CD Soundmachine
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to an iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily and wirelessly enjoy your favourite music, video or game on this speaker.
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
