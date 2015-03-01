Search terms

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ700T/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ700T/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone
      • One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing
      • USB Direct for MP3 music playback
      • Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW
      • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
      See all benefits
        • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone
        • One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing
        • USB Direct for MP3 music playback
        • Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW
        • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
        See all benefits

        • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone
        • One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing
        • USB Direct for MP3 music playback
        • Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW
        • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
        See all benefits
          • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone
          • One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing
          • USB Direct for MP3 music playback
          • Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW
          • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
          See all benefits

            Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

            The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system that you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.
            Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

            Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

            Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to an iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily and wirelessly enjoy your favourite music, video or game on this speaker.

            One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

            One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

            Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.

            Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

            Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

            MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

            CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

            CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

            The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

            Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

            Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

            Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

            Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

            Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

            Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

            Handy remote control for extra convenience

            Handy remote control for extra convenience

            With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

            More music with Digital FM radio with 20 pre-set stations

            More music with Digital FM radio with 20 pre-set stations

            20-track CD programmable

            The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

            Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

            Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

            Technical Specifications

            • Audio playback

              Playback media
              • CD
              • CD-R
              • CD-RW
              • MP3-CD
              Disc playback modes
              • fast forward/reverse
              • next/previous album search
              • next/previous track search
              • repeat/shuffle/programme

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Tuner bands
              FM
              Antenna
              FM antenna

            • Sound

              Sound system
              stereo
              Volume control
              rotary (digital)
              Output Power
              12 W max

            • Loudspeakers

              No. of built-in speakers
              2
              Speaker grille finishing
              metal

            • Connectivity

              USB
              USB host
              3.5 mm headphone jack
              Yes
              Audio in (3.5 mm)
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Display type
              LCD display
              Loader type
              top

            • Power

              Battery type
              D size (LR20)
              Battery voltage
              1.5  V
              Number of batteries
              6
              Power type
              AC/DC adapter

            • Accessories

              Remote control
              yes
              Power cord
              Yes
              User Manual
              yes
              Warranty
              Warranty leaflet

            • Dimensions

              Product dimensions (WxDxH)
              435 x 271 x 170  mm
              Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
              469 x 197 x 311 mm
              Product weight
              2.9  kg
              Weight incl. Packaging
              4.11  kg

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • AC power cord
            • User manual
            • Warranty certificate

