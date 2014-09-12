Search terms

    CD Soundmachine

    AZB500/12
    • Enjoy music wherever you go
      CD Soundmachine

      AZB500/12
      • DAB+, DAB and FM for full radio experience
      • Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs
      • Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound
      • 20-track CD programmable
      • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
        CD Soundmachine

        • DAB+, DAB and FM for full radio experience
        • Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs
        • Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound
        • 20-track CD programmable
        • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
          CD Soundmachine

            CD Soundmachine

            CD Soundmachine

            Enjoy music wherever you go

            Bring big sound out with you for music on the go with this portable stereo system equipped with DAB, FM radio and multi-type CD playback
            Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

            Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

            Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

            CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

            CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

            The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

            Audio-in for easy portable music playback

            Audio-in for easy portable music playback

            Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

            DAB+, DAB and FM for full radio experience

            DAB+/DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ or DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

            Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

            Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

            20-track CD programmable

            The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

            Technical Specifications

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Tuner Bands
              FM Stereo
              RDS
              • Programme Type
              • Radio Text
              • Station Name
              DAB/DAB+
              • Info display
              • Menu
              • Smart scan
              Antenna type
              Telescopic

            • Sound

              Sound Enhancement
              Dynamic Bass Boost
              Sound System
              Stereo
              Speaker diameter
              3"
              Volume Control
              rotary

            • Loudspeakers

              Built-in speakers
              2

            • Audio Playback

              Playback Media
              • CD
              • CD-R
              • CD-RW
              Disc Playback Modes
              • Fast Forward/Reverse
              • Next/Previous Track Search
              • Repeat Play
              • Shuffle Play
              Loader Type
              Top
              Programmable Tracks
              20

            • Connectivity

              3.5 mm stereo line in
              (AUDIO IN)

            • Convenience

              Display Type
              LCD

            • Power

              Mains power
              220 V - 240 V
              Battery type
              LR14
              Battery voltage
              1.5  V
              Number of batteries
              6

            • Accessories

              Warranty
              Warranty leaflet
              User Manual
              multi-lingual

            • Dimensions

              Packaging Depth
              158  mm
              Packaging Height
              275  mm
              Packaging Width
              326  mm
              Product depth
              133  mm
              Product height
              240  mm
              Product width
              300  mm
              Weight
              2  kg
              Weight incl. Packaging
              2.4  kg

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • AC power cord
            • User manual
            • Warranty certificate

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

