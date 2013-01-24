Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZB798T/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Powerful portable sound Powerful portable sound Powerful portable sound
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZB798T/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Powerful portable sound

      The Philips Portable CD Soundmachine is an all-in-one powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music from different sources — Bluetooth, USB, CD, cassette tape, DAB+ and FM radio. See all benefits

      CD Soundmachine

      Powerful portable sound

      The Philips Portable CD Soundmachine is an all-in-one powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music from different sources — Bluetooth, USB, CD, cassette tape, DAB+ and FM radio. See all benefits

      Powerful portable sound

      The Philips Portable CD Soundmachine is an all-in-one powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music from different sources — Bluetooth, USB, CD, cassette tape, DAB+ and FM radio. See all benefits

      CD Soundmachine

      Powerful portable sound

      The Philips Portable CD Soundmachine is an all-in-one powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music from different sources — Bluetooth, USB, CD, cassette tape, DAB+ and FM radio. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all cd-sound

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful portable sound

        with 12 W RMS total output power

        • Bluetooth
        • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
        • Tape
        • 12 W
        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        DAB+, DAB and FM for full radio experience

        DAB+/DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ or DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/reverse
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/programme
          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical
          Number of decks
          1
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast reverse/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • programme play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning
          DAB/DAB+
          • Info display
          • Menu
          • Smart scan

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost 2 steps
          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          12 W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          2-way bass reflex speaker
          Speaker grille finishing
          metal

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display with backlight
          Loader type
          top

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          6 x LR20 for main set (not included), 1 x AAA for RC (included)
          Power type
          220–240 V

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet
          User Manual
          Yes
          Power cord
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          435 x 270 x 170  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          468 x 198 x 310 mm
          Product weight
          3  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control
        • User manual

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.