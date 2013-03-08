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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZD102/05

3

| (1) Review

Enjoy your iPod/iPhone music wherever you go

Share your favourite iPod/iPhone tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod/iPhone while it's playing. You can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now.

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Enjoy your iPod/iPhone music wherever you go

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

08/03/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

IPhone stört Empfang

Habe mir den Philips AZD 102 gekauft. Vom Preis her unschlagbar, denn wo bekommt man für 39 € ein Radio, CD-Player und Docking-Station fürs Iphone. Und hier fängt der Ärger an: wenn das Handy sendet oder empfängt, wird die Musikwiedergabe (egal ob Radio oder vom Iphone) gestört. Ich überlege stark, ob ich das Gerät wieder zurückgebe!

This review was made for AZD102 CD-Soundmachine

This review was made for AZD102 CD-Soundmachine

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