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  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

BaristinaBaristina Espresso machine, White

BAR300/00

3.9
| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
Pour in your favourite beans, swipe the handle, and enjoy an incredible esresso. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. Tamps perfectly into the portafilter. And brews with professional pressure. It's that simple
See all benefits

Then check out Baristina.

Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

  • Freshly ground beans give you the best coffee aroma and taste.

  • Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.

  • Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's it - You're good to go!

  • Ideal grind size. Precise pressure. Accurate dosing. That's how real espresso is made.

  • 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavour from your beans for your espresso.

Fresh beans are best.

Fresh beans are best.

Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It's the difference between coffee, and really good coffee.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It's all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.

Easy to clean. No hassle.

Easy to clean. No hassle.

Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it's designed for simplicity and ease.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

Understand product reviews

3.9

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
2
1

BaristinaExpert

21/07/2025

Nederland

Part of promotion

Geen hele rituele, wel goeie koffie

Ik gebruik deze baristina nu een tijdje en ben echt van onder de indruk. Dit apparaat combineert alles wat ik belangrijk vind: goede koffie, snelheid en weinig onderhoud. Het mooie is dat je alleen de koffieprut als afval overhoudt. Geen plastic cups of onnodige verpakkingen, gewoon puur koffie. Wat betreft snelheid en kwaliteit is het net zo fijn. In 30 tot 40 seconden staat er een heerlijke, volle koffie klaar. De smaak is barista-waardig, maar zonder dat je zelf een heel ritueel hoef te volgen voor een bakje koffie. Hendel er in, die schuif je naar rechts en klaar. Ook schoonmaken is een verademing. Je hoeft niet dagelijks onderdelen los te halen of te poetsen. Even de koffieprut weggooien en eens in de zoveel tijd ontkalken, denk ik. Echt niks op aan te merken.

Pros

Strak design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine

MSG1975

16/07/2025

Nederland

Part of promotion

makkelijk in gebruik, lekkere koffie

Omdat ik de cups koffie een beetje zat begon te raken heb ik dit apparaat gekocht. Hij is makkelijk te bedienen. Neemt niet veel ruimte in beslag. Koffie drap gooi ik in een groene afval bakje, dus je bespaart ook nogeens het mileu door geen plastice cupjes weg te gooien. Ben nu aan het testen welke bonen het lekkerst zijn ;-) Kort om..ik ben zeer tevreden

Pros

makkelijk in de omgang

This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine

This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine

nieko00

22/07/2025

Nederland

Part of promotion

makkellijk in gebruik straks design

Ik gebruik de Baristina nu een paar weken en ben erg tevreden. Wat ik vooral prettig vind is het compacte formaat, hij neemt weinig ruimte in. De smaak van de koffie is vol en intens. Het apparaat is makkelijk schoon te houden en je hebt geen last van druppels of resten. Het feit dat je geen afval van koffiecups hebt, is voor mij echt een pluspunt. Het geluid bij het eerste gebruik is even wennen, maar daarna valt het amper op.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine

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Disclaimers

  1. A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.

  2. Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.