2 year warranty
Freshly ground beans give you the best coffee aroma and taste.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's it - You're good to go!
Ideal grind size. Precise pressure. Accurate dosing. That's how real espresso is made.
16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavour from your beans for your espresso.
Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It's the difference between coffee, and really good coffee.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It's all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it's designed for simplicity and ease.
Understand product reviews
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
BaristinaExpert
21/07/2025
Nederland
Part of promotion
Geen hele rituele, wel goeie koffie
Ik gebruik deze baristina nu een tijdje en ben echt van onder de indruk. Dit apparaat combineert alles wat ik belangrijk vind: goede koffie, snelheid en weinig onderhoud. Het mooie is dat je alleen de koffieprut als afval overhoudt. Geen plastic cups of onnodige verpakkingen, gewoon puur koffie. Wat betreft snelheid en kwaliteit is het net zo fijn. In 30 tot 40 seconden staat er een heerlijke, volle koffie klaar. De smaak is barista-waardig, maar zonder dat je zelf een heel ritueel hoef te volgen voor een bakje koffie. Hendel er in, die schuif je naar rechts en klaar. Ook schoonmaken is een verademing. Je hoeft niet dagelijks onderdelen los te halen of te poetsen. Even de koffieprut weggooien en eens in de zoveel tijd ontkalken, denk ik. Echt niks op aan te merken.
Pros
Strak design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine
MSG1975
16/07/2025
Nederland
Part of promotion
makkelijk in gebruik, lekkere koffie
Omdat ik de cups koffie een beetje zat begon te raken heb ik dit apparaat gekocht. Hij is makkelijk te bedienen. Neemt niet veel ruimte in beslag. Koffie drap gooi ik in een groene afval bakje, dus je bespaart ook nogeens het mileu door geen plastice cupjes weg te gooien. Ben nu aan het testen welke bonen het lekkerst zijn ;-) Kort om..ik ben zeer tevreden
Pros
makkelijk in de omgang
This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine
This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine
nieko00
22/07/2025
Nederland
Part of promotion
makkellijk in gebruik straks design
Ik gebruik de Baristina nu een paar weken en ben erg tevreden. Wat ik vooral prettig vind is het compacte formaat, hij neemt weinig ruimte in. De smaak van de koffie is vol en intens. Het apparaat is makkelijk schoon te houden en je hebt geen last van druppels of resten. Het feit dat je geen afval van koffiecups hebt, is voor mij echt een pluspunt. Het geluid bij het eerste gebruik is even wennen, maar daarna valt het amper op.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina BAR300/60 Espresso machine
A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.
Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.