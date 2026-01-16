Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Foam milk perfectly Foam milk perfectly Foam milk perfectly
    • Play Pause

      Baristina Milk frother

      BAR311/60

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Foam milk perfectly

      Our special Baristina milk frother whisks up hot and cold milk in seconds, making it easy to perfect any coffee style you desire – simple to use, and super-easy to clean, too.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Coffee maker accessories and parts

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Baristina
      - {discount-value}

      Baristina

      Milk frother

      total

      recurring payment

      Foam milk perfectly

      Works hot and cold, with dairy and non-dairy

      • Black
      For fine foam

      For fine foam

      Set to the ideal temperature and speed, creating the ultimate in stiff, fine foams.

      Hot or cold 311-60

      Hot or cold 311-60

      Set the temperature to hot or cold and master every coffee style, from latte macchiato to iced.

      Any milk, any time

      Any milk, any time

      Creates the best possible foam with different types of milk and plant-based alternatives.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Smooth, non-stick surfaces mean you only need a rinse and a wipe to clean your frother while the whisk and lid are dishwasher-friendly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China
        Designed in
        Netherlands

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V / 120 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz / 60 Hz
        Weight of the product
        0,79 kg
        Product dimensions
        112 mm (width), 195 mm (height), 112 mm (depth)
        Cord length
        75 cm

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Whisk, lid and spoon
        Accessories included
        Spoon
        Beverages
        • Hot foam
        • Cold foam
        Capacity
        120 ml
        Frothing time
        <130 seconds

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy consumption in stand-by
        <0.25 W
        Power consumption brewing
        15.3 Wh
        Packaging material
        100% recyclable
        Machine material
        >50% of plastics used are recycled plastics

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.