2 year warranty
Discontinued
BDM3490UC/00
34" / 86.7 cm
WQHD (3440 x 1440)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver Crystal Clear images.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RichardT
04/04/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Monitor
More than happy with this monitor, would recommend to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance BDM3490UC Curved UltraWide LCD display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance BDM3490UC Curved UltraWide LCD display
Lynhart
18/12/2016
Danmark
Verified buyer
Super skærm
Skærmen er så skarp at selv alm. billeder virker 3d-agtige
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance BDM3490UC Buet UltraWide LCD-display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance BDM3490UC Buet UltraWide LCD-display
Neo99
18/05/2017
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Edler Monitor aber nicht ganz perfekt
Ehrlich gesagt möchte ich diesen Monitor nicht mehr missen wollen. Aufgefallen ist mir gleich das kratzen in dem Soundsystem durch die Lautsprecher obwohl die Lautstärke noch nicht einmal die Hälfte von der möglichen hatte. Für mich so nicht zu gebrauchen da ich lieber den Sound über ein externes Soundsystem höre. Die Idee es in dem Fuss unterzubringen ist eigentlich klasse lässt aber dadurch ihn monströs aussehen. Ich nutze ihn überwiegend zum rendern meiner 4k Videos und Internet. Zocke damit nicht da ich beide namhaften Konsolen Hersteller besitze. Die ganzen Anschlussmöglichkeiten haben mich wirklich sehr überrascht das ist mal kein Standard. Er passt eben perfekt zu meinem Highend PC, hoffe er hält noch lange durch denn er würde mir fehlen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance BDM3490UC Curved UltraWide-LCD-Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance BDM3490UC Curved UltraWide-LCD-Monitor
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
Response time value equal to SmartResponse