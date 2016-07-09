2 year warranty
Discontinued
BG1024/16
3.7
of 5
149
Reviews
Jarra
09/07/2016
United Kingdom
Neat trimmer and trims neat
Just received the "Philips Bodygroom series 1000 body groomer BG105/10" and am more than pleased. Tried this out straight away and its so easy to use, it was perfect for down below, used the 3mm and 0.5mm guards and had no problems with pulling or nicks, everything now neat & tidy. the "skin protection system" works a treat, wish they had this on the other Body Groom product, wish this product had more/longer combs for other body areas. Would be great if it was rechargeable and had a travel case/pouch to keep everything safe, but this would put the price up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
Damian123
30/06/2015
United Kingdom
The only one to buy!
I have used quite a few products like BG105 but none of them was as gooad as this one. I cannot think of a single thing that I would dislike about this product. Definitely go ahead and buy it!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards
edsel
11/07/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Werkt perfect en ontziet de huid
Deze bodygroom doet zijn werk als de beste. Eerst de lange haren wat knippen zoals gebruikelijk en dan de 3mm. kam er op. De borstharen laat ik daarna zo en voor mijn balzak gebruik ik de groomer dan nog zonder de kam, zodat die mooi glad wordt zonder ook maar enige irritatie. Het werkt echt perfect.
Pros
Werkt perfect
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 body groomer