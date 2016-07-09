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Bodygroom series 1000 BG1024/16 body groomer

BG1024/16

3.7
| (149) Reviews
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Reviews

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3.7

of 5

149

Reviews

09/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Neat trimmer and trims neat

Just received the "Philips Bodygroom series 1000 body groomer BG105/10" and am more than pleased. Tried this out straight away and its so easy to use, it was perfect for down below, used the 3mm and 0.5mm guards and had no problems with pulling or nicks, everything now neat & tidy. the "skin protection system" works a treat, wish they had this on the other Body Groom product, wish this product had more/longer combs for other body areas. Would be great if it was rechargeable and had a travel case/pouch to keep everything safe, but this would put the price up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

30/06/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The only one to buy!

I have used quite a few products like BG105 but none of them was as gooad as this one. I cannot think of a single thing that I would dislike about this product. Definitely go ahead and buy it!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 Body groomer with skin protector guards

11/07/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Werkt perfect en ontziet de huid

Deze bodygroom doet zijn werk als de beste. Eerst de lange haren wat knippen zoals gebruikelijk en dan de 3mm. kam er op. De borstharen laat ik daarna zo en voor mijn balzak gebruik ik de groomer dan nog zonder de kam, zodat die mooi glad wordt zonder ook maar enige irritatie. Het werkt echt perfect.

Pros

Werkt perfect

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG105/10 body groomer

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