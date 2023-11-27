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Bodygroom series 1000 BG1024/16 body groomer
Discontinued
Support
BG1024/16
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (7)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
On which areas can I use my Philips Body Groomer?
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly