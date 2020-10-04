$
    Philips One by Sonicare

    Brush head

    BH1022/02
      One-up your brushing

      Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which colour is your One?

        One-up your brushing

        • 2 brush heads for your One
        • The One that cleans better
        • The One in multiple colours
        Brush for 90 days with one battery

        Brush for 90 days with one battery

        Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

        Good vibrations

        Good vibrations

        Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Micro-vibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.

        A colour for every style

        A colour for every style

        From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the colour to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own colour combination.

        Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

        Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

        Maintaining your toothbrush should be easy. Subscribe to have replacement brush heads and a new battery automatically delivered to your home every 90 days. No worries, just great teeth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Brush head compatibility
          • Only compatible with
          • Philips One handles

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 Philips One brush heads

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Mango

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 90 days

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

