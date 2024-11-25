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  • One-up your brushing
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One by Sonicare2-pack electric toothbrush heads

BH1022/01

4.1
| (40) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Available in

Mango
Mango
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue
Shadow
Shadow
Shimmer
Shimmer
One-up your brushing
Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which colour is your One?
See all benefits
Compatible products
Philips One by Sonicare

Philips One by Sonicare
Power Toothbrush

HY120021

HY1200/21

One-up your brushing

  • 2 pack

Brush for 90 days with one battery

Brush for 90 days with one battery

Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

Good vibrations

Good vibrations

Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Micro-vibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.

A colour for every style

A colour for every style

From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the colour to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own colour combination.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

40

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

25/11/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Philips one

Dit product kan ik iedereen aanbevelen Handig in gebruik en makkelijk om mee te nemen bevalt mij uitstekend.

Cons

soms moeilijk om aan te zetten

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/02 Set van 2 opzetborstels

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/02 Set van 2 opzetborstels

12/02/2024

Danmark

Danmark

Fungere godt

Tandbørste hovederne fungere godt og har en tilpas hårdhed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022 Pakke med 2 børstehoveder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022 Pakke med 2 børstehoveder

16/02/2024

Sverige

Sverige

Utmärkta bosthuvuden

Borsthuvudet är kompakt och effektivt. Den kommer åt svåråtkomliga områden och ger en grundlig rengöring för en fräschare munhälsa.

Pros

Smidig, borsthuvudet når även svåra områden för en grundlig rengöring, prisvärd

Cons

Den har inte lika många avancerade funktioner som vissa andra modeller på marknaden, vilket kan vara en negativ faktor för användare som önskar just detta.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-pack brush heads BH1022 Borsthuvud

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2-pack brush heads BH1022 Borsthuvud

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