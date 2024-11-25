2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Available in
2 pack
Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.
Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Micro-vibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.
From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the colour to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own colour combination.
4.1
of 5
40
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Sevrin
25/11/2024
Nederland
Verified buyer
Philips one
Dit product kan ik iedereen aanbevelen Handig in gebruik en makkelijk om mee te nemen bevalt mij uitstekend.
Cons
soms moeilijk om aan te zetten
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/02 Set van 2 opzetborstels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/02 Set van 2 opzetborstels
AK2000
12/02/2024
Danmark
Part of promotion
Fungere godt
Tandbørste hovederne fungere godt og har en tilpas hårdhed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022 Pakke med 2 børstehoveder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022 Pakke med 2 børstehoveder
Zebra37689
16/02/2024
Sverige
Part of promotion
Utmärkta bosthuvuden
Borsthuvudet är kompakt och effektivt. Den kommer åt svåråtkomliga områden och ger en grundlig rengöring för en fräschare munhälsa.
Pros
Smidig, borsthuvudet når även svåra områden för en grundlig rengöring, prisvärd
Cons
Den har inte lika många avancerade funktioner som vissa andra modeller på marknaden, vilket kan vara en negativ faktor för användare som önskar just detta.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-pack brush heads BH1022 Borsthuvud
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2-pack brush heads BH1022 Borsthuvud